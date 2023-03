SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is searching for a missing 73-year-old woman last seen Thursday.

Maria Reyes-Caldera is described as five feet, one inch, 125 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket, a black skirt with a floral print, black leggings and a black scarf.

(San Jose Police Department)

Officials said she is believed to be on foot. She was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in San Jose.

If seen, please call 9-1-1.