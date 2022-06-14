UPDATE: A community member recognized Mr. Pham and he is now safely reunited with his family.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is looking for a missing 82-year-old man. SJPD referred to the man as “Mr. Tram.”

Tram was last seen at approximately 9:00 a.m. near the 2400 block of South King Road. He is 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds.

Tram was wearing a gray, long-sleeve shirt, black Adidas pants with red stripes, sandals and a camouflage print cap when he was last seen. SJPD says he has “some medical issues” and suffers from dementia.

Anyone who sees Tram is asked to call SJPD at (408) 277-8911.