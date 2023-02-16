SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of kidnapping her 2-year-old daughter.

SJPD found the kidnapped girl, Tayana, on Thursday afternoon at a relative’s home in Oakland. The mother, Crystal Mendez, has no legal custody of her daughter.

“We have located Tayana. She is safe and with our officers. We are coordinating her return to San Jose,” police wrote on Twitter.

Mendez remains at large. Police said Tayana was kidnapped on Wednesday from the San Jose home of Mendez’s ex-husband, who has legal custody.

The ex-husband is not the biological father of Tayana. Tayana’s biological father has a history of drug and legal issues, police said.

A photo of kidnapping suspect Crystal Mendez. (San Jose Police Department)

A photo of the missing toddler, Tayana. (San Jose Police Department)

Mendez has ties to the Tenderloin District in San Francisco and is a “heavy drug user,” police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said. Investigators were concerned that Mendez was under the influence of drugs when she allegedly kidnapped Tayana.

Mendez is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, 150 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hooded jacket, black skinny jeans with ripped knees and dark-colored sneakers.

A surveillance camera at the ex-husband’s apartment recorded the toddler being pushed in a stroller by Mendez. (Image courtesy SJPD)

Officials said Mendez does not have a residence to return to, and is most likely roaming the streets.

If seen or located, please call 9-1-1.