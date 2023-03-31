The San Jose Police Officer’s Association executive director accused of importing and distributing fentanyl is due in court Friday. This will be the first court appearance for the 64-year-old woman in question, who could face up to 20 years.

The feds say suspect Joanne Segovia allegedly spent almost a decade of her career at the San Jose Police Officer’s Association dealing drugs from around the world using the associations office and computer.

Segovia is allegedly at the center of an international drug shipments case facing drug charges for importing and exporting opioids like fentanyl across the Bay Area and the country.

She has been the executive director for the San Jose Officer’s Association since 2003.

The feds say she has been getting packages filled with thousands of illegal of narcotic pills from places like Hong Kong, Hungary and India since 2015 at an average around seven packages a year totaling 61 packages.

Where were they being shipped to and distributed from? Her home in San Jose and her office at the San Jose Police Officer’s Association using the associations computer and its UPS account.

The packages would allegedly come with labels like ‘wedding party favors’ and ‘gift makeup’. When the feds asked her about the packages in February, she denied allegations and said they were supplements and nothing out of the ordinary. Then ordered another package in March.

Agents say she was getting payments on Cash App and used her work email for the account.

But how could the police association not catch this?

“I am just I’m angry because it’s a huge, huge letdown. To all of the men and women that are a part of our organization,’ Sean Pritchard, president of the San Jose Police Officer’s Association, said. “It’s just so hard to comprehend. This person has been really the grandma of the POA. It’s not the person that we’ve known for well over a decade.”

Segovia is set to appear in court at 11 a.m.