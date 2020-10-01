SJSU football releases 8-game schedule as season cleared to continue

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose State released its eight-game football schedule Thursday, just days after the Mountain West Conference approved to continue the season.

SJSU will play its first game at home when they host Air Force on Oct. 24.

10/24: Air Force (home)

10/31: New Mexico (away)

11/07: San Diego State (away)

11/14: UNLV (home)

11/21: Fresno State (away)

11/28: Boise State (away)

12/05: Hawaii (home)

12/12: Nevada (home)

The MW Championship game is set for Dec. 19.

The top two teams with the best winning percentage in the 12-team conference will meet in the championship matchup. There will be no Mountain and West divisional delineations in the conference’s 2020 standings.

The MW Board of Directors met last week and approved plans to resume football after fall sports were postponed in August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mountain West will require all student-athletes, coaches, trainers and others on the field to get tested three times a week.

Latest Sports News