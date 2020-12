LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 19: Linebacker Isa’ako Togia (R) #40 of the San Jose State Spartans holds up the arm of defensive lineman Cade Hall #92 as he lifts up the the Mountain West Championship game defensive MVP trophy after the team defeated the Boise State Broncos 34-20 to win the Mountain West Football Championship at Sam Boyd Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Champions!

For the first time ever, the San Jose State football team are Mountain West champs.

The Spartans (7-0) remained undefeated after their 32-20 win against Boise State Saturday in the Mountain West Conference Championship.

SJSU secured a spot in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium in Tucson on New Year’s Eve.

Congrats to the Spartans!