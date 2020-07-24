SJSU outlines action steps to address systemic racism, policing among others issues on campus

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In the wake of local and national protests over police brutality and systemic racism, a university in the South Bay is responding with short and long-term steps to address racism on it’s campus.

Last Wednesday, San Jose State University’s President Mary Papazian released a statement to it’s campus community outlining actions the university has taken over the last several weeks to address racism.

“Last month, I shared some immediate and long-term action items for SJSU to address systemic racism,” said Papazian in a message posted Jul. 15 regarding actions the university is taking against systemic racism.

“Several actions were identified, including steps we would take immediately as well as a number of long-term efforts.”

New roles in the Office of the President

SJSU will create two new roles in the Office of the President will complement the work in the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and will support racial equity on campus.

Director of Advocacy for Racial Justice will report into the Community and Government Relations unit.

Director of Black/African-American Equity and Trainer will report to the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (ODEI).

Task force on safety and policing

Papazian addresses the ongoing debate whether the university should keep police on campus by establishing a task force to study safety and policing at SJSU.

“This task force will be charged with assessing the concerns about safety and policing on campus, how we might address those concerns and what opportunities we have for moving forward as the safest and most effective urban-based campus in the United States,” said Papazian.

Additionally, the task force will be responsible for selecting an external reviewer to support and guide the work and offer recommendations for reform which include new models of safety and policing, new training protocols, policy revisions or redistribution of resources.

The work gathered by the task force is expected to begin in September and conclude by December of this year.

Management Training on Racial Justice and Workplace Inclusion

In addition to SJSU’s training on discrimmination, harassment and retaliation regulations, the university acknowledges “it is not consistently applied across groups.”

Papazian says the university is committed to more in-depth training requirements for faculty, management and staff that include micro-aggression and anti-bias training tailored to specific campus roles and responsibilities.

“Requirements that will complement the training that has been a part of our SJSU Teach Online Summer Certificate Program 2020 for 1,000 faculty members.”

Workshops on white privilege, racial oppression and active listening will also be conducted by ODEI and are expected to launch robust training modules in August or September.

No more “Spartan Up” hand gesture

The university retired the “Spartan Up” hand gesture after recognizing the similarity to the white supremacy gesture which is also used as gang identification.

“Improper use of the gesture, we have learned, also converys cultural and gender insensitivity in some countries outside of the United States,” said Papazian.

A “New Traditions” working group made up of students, faculty and staff at SJSU will explore ideas in an effort to replace the “Spartan Up” hand gesture.

Bringing back Employee Resource Groups (ERGs)

SJSU plans on expanding ERGs to include additional underrepresented and underserved groups who wish to form an ERG.

ERGs began at SJSU years ago as self-formed “faculty staff associations,” which include current and past associations including:

African-American Faculty and Staff Association,

Asian-Pacific Islander Faculty Staff Association,

Chicano/Latino Faculty and Staff Association,

Jewish Faculty and Staff Association, and

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Faculty and Staff Association.

“Formalizing our support and rededicating ourselves to our ERGs will help to ensure that those groups have the resources, funds and structure they need to be successful and help guide our equity and anti-racism issues,” said Papazian.

“Decent first steps”

For the Program Director for the African-American/Black Student Success Center at SJSU Jahmal Williams, the univieites recent efforts to address racism on campus is a good start to create much needed change.

“I think President Papazian has taken some decent first steps,” said Williams.

“As part of this institution I recognize that not everything is going to move quickly because we want to make sure we get it right.”

SJSU’s campus is located in the heart of Silicon Valley in Downtown San Jose where it welcomes students from all parts of the world — creating an extremely diverse campus.

But despite having a diverse campus, African-American students make up a small percentage of the overall student population.

“Because being three percent we’re easily overlooked but we know what black people have given to create this entire country and we know the sacrifices that have been made,” said Williams.

In the midst of local and national outcry over systemic racism, Williams says SJSU’s campus community have been able to come together to assist in creating a safe and welcoming campus for everyone.

“This moment has brought us together,” said Williams.

“We’ve seen the campus galvanized by this push against racial injustice, against anti-blackness and push to address historic injustice that has gone unaddressed and we’ve ignored for hundreds of years.”

Williams tells KRON4 he acknowledges SJSU President Papazian’s recent efforts to address racism on campus but there is still much work left to do.

“What she sent out already is a solid beginning … we just know it needs to go further and deeper to really enact systemic change,” said Williams.

“I am grateful to our dedicated Black faculty, staff and students as well as to our staff in ODEI — who are working with us as we continue to identify and act on these strategies. I will continue to share more as progress continues to be made on these and other efforts,” said Papazian.