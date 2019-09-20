SJSU student arrested after making threats on social media

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A 17-year-old San Jose State University student was arrested after making threats on social media.

Staff at Homestead High School in Cupertino where the teen previously went to school notified Sunnyvale authorities.

When police arrived, the student was armed with a loaded semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, and a knife.

Police believe the teen acted alone.

The student was a band member at the university.

The teen has since been suspended.

