SAN JOSE (KRON) – This morning students will be rallying on the San Jose State University campus against sexual assault and they will be demanding the university do more to protect them.

This after the campus’ former director of sports medicine was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting student athletes.

Nearly two dozen students have come forward against Scott Shaw from incidents over the years. The U.S. Department of Justice says the charges against Shaw allege he inappropriately touched four students who played on women’s athletic teams without their consent between 2017 and 2020.

The 54-year-old faces a maximum of six years in prison.

Earlier this year, San Jose State agreed to pay $560,000 to the whistleblower who came out against the former athletic director.

There has also been a settlement between the DOJ and the victims.

The student-run organization Students Against Sexual Assault is now releasing demands for the university to better protect students. These include hiring at least four Title IX staff members, providing more transparency by releasing a regular quarterly report to the entire campus community, and more accountability to rebuild trust with the campus community by removing any administrator who was involved in the Shaw case and who is still employed by SJSU.

The rally starts at 11:30 a.m. There will be several speakers, including the head coach of the swimming and diving team and the whistleblower who came forward against Shaw.