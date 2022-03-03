SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose State University Athletics Department announced they will be putting on a “Celebration of Life” service for longtime sports information director Lawrence Fan.

Fan passed away on Feb. 23 at the age of 67.

The memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at SJSU’s CEFCU Stadium and will be open to the public.

Please join us as we celebrate Hall of Famer and legend Lawrence Fan at CEFCU Stadium.



➡️ https://t.co/MC6bXunYLl | #SpartanUp pic.twitter.com/SJ1uzgbumY — San Jose State Spartans (@SJSUAthletics) March 3, 2022

Bay Area sports icon

Fan spent the past 42-plus years working endlessly to help promote SJSU student-athletes and coaches.

He joined the school’s athletic department in 1980, issuing press releases and working with local media members to set up interviews and stories on San Jose State teams.

This fall Fan reached a significant milestone with the program after working his 500th straight Spartans football game.

In 2012, Fan became the first Chinese American to be inducted into the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Hall of Fame.

The following year, Fan was honored with CoSIDA’s Mary Jo Haverbeck Trailblazer Award, presented to an individual who is a pioneer in the profession and who has mentored and helped improve the level of ethnic and gender diversity within CoSIDA.

Fan is also the second San Jose State sports information director to serve on the CoSIDA board of directors.

He recently served on the board of directors for the San Jose Sports Authority and the National Football Foundation’s Northern California chapter.