SJSU vs. Fresno State game canceled due to COVID cases

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The Mountain West Conference is canceling Saturday’s game between San Jose State and Fresno State due to COVID-19 cases.

Officials say due to contact tracing within Fresno’s football program, the team is not able to play.

The game was scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21 in Fresno.

At this time, there are no plans to reschedule and it will be declared a no contest.

This is the third Mountain West game canceled this week following Utah State at Wyoming and UNLV at Colorado State.

Overall, 16 out of 62 games involving Bowl Subdivision teams scheduled for this week have been called off.

The San Jose State vs Fresno State game has been canceled. pic.twitter.com/56TzT2uymx — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) November 20, 2020

The Associated Press contributed to this report.