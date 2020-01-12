Sketchfest 2020 takes the stage in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Sketchfest began as a way to showcase local San Francisco comedy has now grown into one of the largest comedy festivals in the country, bringing together celebrity headliners, local comics, and up-and-coming comedians from across North America.

Shows include everything from standup to sketch to improv to live podcasts to TV and movie reunions.

Festival Co-Founder Janet Varney says that Sketchfest 2020 runs through Jan. 26. Performers take the stage at 15 venues around San Francisco.

Last year’s showcase boasted names such as Neil Patrick Harris, Bob Odenkirk, Jane Lynch, Weird Al Yankovic, Christopher Guest, Eugene Levy, Mike Judge, Tony Hale.

Highlights this year include tributes to the Monkees, Molly Shannon, Brian Regan, Robert Klein, George and Sandra Bernhardt.

For schedules and ticket prices go to www.sfsketchfest.com.