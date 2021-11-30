Skimmer device found on ATM machine in Alameda

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — An service technician found a “skimmer device” at the South Shore Center Bank of America ATM machine Monday night, Alameda police said in a statement.

A skimmer device is known to be used to collect card numbers and pin codes, which can lead to incidents of bank account fraud.

The technician located a replica of the ATM machine’s mirror and camera bar attached to a pinhole camera.



Alameda Police Department

Police said it appears people have been targeting Bank of America ATMs and customers using California Employment Development Department (EDD) debit cards.

It is possible the skimmer device was installed up to four weeks ago, police said.

Alameda police are working with Bank of America security to identify any possible suspects.

Police are advising people to take precautions when using ATM machines — such as covering the PIN pad with your hand when entering your PIN and considering doing in-person transactions as a safer alternative.