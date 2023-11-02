(KRON) — A credit card skimmer was found on an ATM in Hayward, the Hayward Police Department said Thursday.

The device was found by an ATM maintenance technician. Police did not say where the device was found. Police collected the skimmer and submitted it as evidence.

A skimmer is a device placed on a credit/debit card reader that can collect the card’s number and PIN information.

To avoid being victimized by a skimmer, Hayward police recommends using “card tap/touchless” payment instead of swiping your card. Also, if a card reader or keypad feels loose, tell the business and use a different machine to pay.