SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Mission Food Hub is encouraging residents to ditch their cars for a day and join their annual family bike ride out on Sunday.

The group started their route at 10:00 a.m. Riders met at John O’Connell High School on 20th and Harrison Street in San Francisco for breakfast burritos. This is the Hub’s second year doing the bike ride out.

Around 1:00 p.m., bikers made their way to MidPoint at the de Young Museum. Participants received free refreshments and passes into the museum.

The event will finish with a dinner back at John O’Connell High School around 4:00 p.m.

Mission Food Hub started the bike event to raise awareness of food scarcity, rising gas prices and climate change. The organization hopes to bring kids out of their homes and provide community resources to residents.

“I started this because a lot of the families that live in small headquarters, like five people in one bedroom don’t have enough resources,” President Roberto Hernandez of Cultura y Arte Nativa de las Americas (CANA) said. “It creates anxiety for these families.”

Hernandez started the Mission Food Hub from his garage in May 2020. He noticed unemployment growing among undocumented families – specifically Latinx households.

Many of these families do not quality for welfare assistance and cannot apply for unemployment funds, he says.

Now, Hernandez and nearly 300 volunteers fundraise for the community through events like the bike ride out.

“People were calling me, they lost their jobs, especially a lot of Latinos and Latinas who only got paid cash,” Hernandez said.

The event expects 2,000 participants to attend. Residents are invited to ride their bikes, roller-skates or skateboards and enjoy a day outside.

“When you work in the community, you should have your ear to the ground.”

CANA plans on hosting more events from May 1 through May 7. Mission Food Hub donations are taken at http://givebutter.com/6HtzZM . For more information visit here.