SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Portola is back in 2023 with a stacked group of musicians. The San Francisco music festival, which will happen on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, announced its lineup on Wednesday.

Skrillex, Major Lazer, Nelly Furtado and Thundercat are among the musicians that will perform. The festival will take place at Pier 80 in the Dogpatch neighborhood.

The festival debuted in 2022, featuring acts such as Flume and James Blake. There was some controversy surrounding the event, as videos showed a group of people jumping barriers and noise complaints were made across the bay in Alameda.

Passes for the 2023 festival go on sale May 22. One-day passes cost $223 and two-day passes are going for $340. Those prices climb to $325 and $600 for one-day and two-day VIP passes.

Venue doors will open at 1 p.m. on both days. All attendees must be 21 years old or older. The show will take place regardless of weather.

Portola joins festivals such as Outside Lands and Stern Grove to take place in San Francisco this year. Kendrick Lamar, the Foo Fighters and Lana Del Rey will headline Outside Lands.