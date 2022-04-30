SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — Monterey County health officials are reminding the public that there is a continuous presence or rabies in local wildlife after a skunk was found this week in a Salinas neighborhood and it tested positive for the rabies virus.

The Monterey County Health Department and Animal Services officials said Friday this is the second instance of wildlife testing positive for rabies in the last week.

On April 22, A Mexican Freetail bat was also confirmed to be positive for rabies in the Chualar Canyon area in unincorporated Monterey County.

Animal services officials have investigated both incidents and determined that there was no human exposure in either case — even though there was exposure to owned pets.

Health officials said domestic animals are at increased risk or rabies if they are not protected by a rabies vaccination and if they are allowed to have contact in wildlife.

