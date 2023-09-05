(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near Skyline High School, the department posted Tuesday. OPD’s Communications Division received a call just before 11:30 a.m. reporting shots fired in the area.

Officers responded to the scene but did not find any victims of gunfire. The campus was placed under lockdown, according to OPD.

In a preliminary investigation, officers located and detained individuals believed to be connected to the shooting. A firearm was also recovered.

Police declined to release any further details, but said the investigation was ongoing. Skyline High is located at 12250 Skyline Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.