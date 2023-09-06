OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Skyline High School remained closed Wednesday as Oakland Police Department officers continued their investigation into a shooting reported on campus yesterday.

No one was injured, but two people were arrested. Police have not explained their connection to the school.

Shortly after shots were fired Tuesday, Jackie Mates-Muchin’s son and daughter reached out via text, reassuring her and her husband that they were safe.

“We knew that there wasn’t any ongoing commotion, which suggested to us that it was probably sort of an isolated incident and not somebody on a spree,” said Mates-Muchin, a parent at the school.

Her son is a freshman and her daughter, a senior. Both ended up in closets after the gunshots were reported.

Her daughter did not hear the gunfire, but a friend helped rush her into a classroom closet where she waited for Oakland police to lift the more than two-and-a-half-hour lockdown.

Mates-Muchin’s son was in the building closest to the gunfire when a custodian helped him hide alone in a closet, checking in on him periodically.

“It’s, uh, it’s kind of horrifying that that’s the reality for our children,” said Mates-Muchin. “And I’m proud of them that they knew exactly what to do and that they had the right instincts to take care of themselves and to take care of each other.”

Police have not released details about the people involved in the shooting. Two people were arrested and investigators say a gun was recovered.

In the immediate aftermath, students reacted to a tense situation.

“Scared and a little confused,” said senior Andres Quinteros.

“I mean, it’s Oakland. So, there’s a lot…there’s a lot of stuff going on,” said sophomore Johdi Watson.

An Oakland Unified School District spokesperson confirmed that none of the district’s schools have metal detectors. It was just last December when a 15-year-old student was arrested for stabbing a 14-year-old student on campus during a fight.

Following Tuesday’s shooting, the OUSD superintendent sent a letter to the community that read in part:

“We will examine all factors of our protocols and response and make adjustments where necessary.”