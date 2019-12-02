Slick roads across Bay Area as rainy weather continues

>>CLICK HERE FOR KRON4’S INTERACTIVE RADAR

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) – It’ll be a rainy week across the Bay Area as another storm moves through.

Lucky Drive off of Highway 101 has become unlucky as constant rain has turned it into the North Bay’s version of jet skiing.

The rain has not been hard, but it has been constant, which is making the roads very slick.

Monday morning— be patient. Be slow. Be safe. Rain is coming down all over the Bay Area. This is Lucky Drive off of 101 where hydroplaning is a way of life here as water always ponds here @kron4news pic.twitter.com/BZ2YudOWBn — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) December 2, 2019

It has not been too windy so far on Monday morning, but be sure to take it slow on the roads as water has accumulated.

Be patient while on the roads.