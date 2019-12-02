Live Now
Slick roads across Bay Area as rainy weather continues

Bay Area

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) – It’ll be a rainy week across the Bay Area as another storm moves through. 

Lucky Drive off of Highway 101 has become unlucky as constant rain has turned it into the North Bay’s version of jet skiing. 

The rain has not been hard, but it has been constant, which is making the roads very slick. 

It has not been too windy so far on Monday morning, but be sure to take it slow on the roads as water has accumulated.

Be patient while on the roads.

