Small Business Saturday crucial for Bay Area shops

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Today is Small Business Saturday.
And because of the coronavirus pandemic, local businesses need support more than ever.
The city of Berkeley is offering to help small businesses by reactivating the Berkeley Relief Fund.
It started back in March when the city Allocated 3 million dollars to renters and small businesses.
The mayor of Berkeley is saying it’s going to take community support also, so the city is asking people to make and effort to shop local this holiday season.
Berkeley has about 5,000 small businesses and over 150 arts organizations that need support as coronavirus cases rise again.
“Having a Small Business Saturday is really really important for everyone here,” said In The Wood owner Richard Tapp.
KRON4’s Reyna Harvey spoke with small businesses this morning about how you can help support them.
Currently, the relief fund has raised a little over a million dollars. The goal is to reach 3 million dollars.
You can donate to the Berkeley Relief Fund here.
A list of Berkeley local businesses can be found here.