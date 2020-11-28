Small Business Saturday crucial for Bay Area shops

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Today is Small Business Saturday.

And because of the coronavirus pandemic, local businesses need support more than ever.

The city of Berkeley is offering to help small businesses by reactivating the Berkeley Relief Fund.

It started back in March when the city Allocated 3 million dollars to renters and small businesses.

The mayor of Berkeley is saying it’s going to take community support also, so the city is asking people to make and effort to shop local this holiday season.

Berkeley has about 5,000 small businesses and over 150 arts organizations that need support as coronavirus cases rise again.

“Having a Small Business Saturday is really really important for everyone here,” said In The Wood owner Richard Tapp.

KRON4’s Reyna Harvey spoke with small businesses this morning about how you can help support them.

Aww say hello to Terry and Karen they tell me they watch @kron4news every morning! They said they caught me fill-in anchoring yesterday and enjoyed it ❤️💜💝 They are Bay Area Natives out supporting #SmallBusinessSaturday Wyd to support local businesses this holiday season?! pic.twitter.com/fLhHudXkuf — Reyna Harvey (@ReynaHarveyB) November 28, 2020

I met some awesome local businesses owners today in #berkeley this is Chef Jason Goebl he is the owner at Summer Kitchen! He’s been here for years! Covid-19 has hit his establishment and many others pretty hard! He wants you to come down & support #SmallBusinessSaturday pic.twitter.com/p4kfu19J6S — Reyna Harvey (@ReynaHarveyB) November 28, 2020

I met some awesome local businesses owners today in #Berkeley this is Richard Tapp he is the owner at In The Wood Pub, He’s been here for years! Covid-19 has hit his establishment and many others pretty hard! He wants you to come down & support local businesses. pic.twitter.com/JjtoB0nN0j — Reyna Harvey (@ReynaHarveyB) November 28, 2020

I met some awesome local businesses owners today in #berkeley this is Claudia Hunka she is the owner at Your Basic Bird 🐦! She’s been here for 40 plus years! Covid-19 has hit her establishment and many others pretty hard! She wants folks to come down & support local businesses. pic.twitter.com/zoCnmNwdd0 — Reyna Harvey (@ReynaHarveyB) November 28, 2020

Currently, the relief fund has raised a little over a million dollars. The goal is to reach 3 million dollars.

You can donate to the Berkeley Relief Fund here.

A list of Berkeley local businesses can be found here.

