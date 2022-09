Yes, that was the Earth moving in the East Bay at 10:31 p.m. Sunday. The United States Geological Survey’s Earthquake Hazards Program web page says the 2.9-magnitude quake was centered in Piedmont, near Oakland, about 10 kilometers deep.

No damage was reported in the area as of 10:45 p.m. Sunday. M 2.9 – 3km N of Piedmont, CA 2022-09-12 05:31:30 (UTC)37.849°N 122.230°W10.0 km depth.

