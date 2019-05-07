Small earthquake rattles east of San Jose

SOUTH BAY (KRON) — A magnitude 2.6 earthquake shook east of San Jose Monday night.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake around 7:50 p.m., about 10 miles east of San Jose.
This is developing, check back for updates
