(KRON) — A preliminary 2.8-magnitude earthquake shook parts of the South Bay on Friday morning, the United States Geological Survey said. The small quake’s epicenter was located in Cupertino at a depth of 6.7 kilometers.

The earthquake struck at 11:03 a.m. According to the USGS’s “Did You Feel It?” reporting system, light and weak shaking was felt by people in Cupertino, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, San Jose, Saratoga, and Mountain View.