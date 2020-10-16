SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters confirmed a small Glass Fire flare up in the Oakmont area of Sonoma County early Friday afternoon.
Cal Fire LNU said they received a report of smoke visible in the hills north of East Santa Rosa. Crews said the flare up is within the fire perimeter in the hood mountain area.
The fire is being monitored.
The Santa Rosa Fire Department said the smoke generated over 60 911 calls & multiple reports to their closest Fire Station.
The area is under a Red Flag Warning until 6 p.m. Friday, which means there is a heightened risk for fires starting and spreading rapidly.
The North bay Valleys and Mountains, East Bay Valleys and Hills, and the Santa Cruz Mountains have been under the warning this week as the hot, dry and windy conditions persist.
Latest Stories:
- Senate Republicans expected to bring new COVID-19 relief bill to Senate floor next week
- Sign Hill fire: Evacuation map for South San Francisco
- 2 more held without bond in plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer
- Small fire flares up in Oakmont area from Glass Fire
- Man shot and killed in Fairfield parking lot