Small fire flares up in Oakmont area from Glass Fire

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters confirmed a small Glass Fire flare up in the Oakmont area of Sonoma County early Friday afternoon.

Cal Fire LNU said they received a report of smoke visible in the hills north of East Santa Rosa. Crews said the flare up is within the fire perimeter in the hood mountain area.

The fire is being monitored.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department said the smoke generated over 60 911 calls & multiple reports to their closest Fire Station.

*Smoke Visible From Glass Fire*

Smoke from #GlassFire is visible in the hills North of East Santa Rosa (Oakmont) & has generated over 60 911 calls & multiple reports to our closest Fire Station. The area involved is 2 miles inside the burn and is being monitored by CAL FIRE. pic.twitter.com/qOoiKZLlw1 — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) October 16, 2020

The area is under a Red Flag Warning until 6 p.m. Friday, which means there is a heightened risk for fires starting and spreading rapidly.

The North bay Valleys and Mountains, East Bay Valleys and Hills, and the Santa Cruz Mountains have been under the warning this week as the hot, dry and windy conditions persist.

Latest Stories: