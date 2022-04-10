BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Three small pockets of fire remain from the Benicia port fire that started Saturday afternoon, city officials said in a tweet Sunday morning.

There is little smoke on the scene, authorities report. However, this could change with wind or fire conditions.

Benicia Fire Department Chief Josh Chadwick and Deputy City Manager Mario Giuliani will be released around noon today, according to the City of Benicia’s twitter.

Saturday, multiple fire crews responded to four-alarm structure fire near the port of Benicia. Firefighters have been at the scene since then.

The San Francisco and Redwood City Fire Departments’ fire boats will remain on sight along with two Benicia Fire Department engine companies. The fire is expected to burn throughout the day, officials say.

The Dutra Group arrived with a crane to assist with lifting asphalt on the pier. Officials say this will allow access to the timber fires under the asphalt.

The fire produced heavy smoke that impacted nearby outdoor areas on Saturday. Officials are advising those with respiratory issues to limit outdoor exposure.

The city will continue to work with Valero Benicia Refinery and Amports to assist with port operations. A full damage assessment is expected to occur on Monday to allow all parties to access conditions and possible impacts to operations.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Officials say no injuries occurred from the fire.

Check back for updates.