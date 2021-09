PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – A small plane crashed near the Palo Alto Airport Monday afternoon.

The plane crashed after hitting power lines around 1:50 p.m.

“We do not yet know how many people were on board. The FAA will release the tail number of the aircraft once investigators verify it at the scene,” according to an FAA spokesperson.

This incident is currently under investigation. Refresh for updates.