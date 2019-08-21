2 people rescued after small plane crashes into ocean near Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY (KRON) – A small plane has reportedly crashed into the water off the coast of Half Moon Bay on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the area around 5:50 p.m.

The plane crashed about five miles outside of Half Moon Bay Harbor and nine miles south, according to authorities.

The Federal Aviation Administration Pacific Division says that two people were on board at the time and got out of the plane.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s say the two were rescued with no injuries, but will be taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

The U.S. Coast Guard is on scene assisting with the rescue.

Officials say the airplane with the tail number N134P sunk.

Photo: FlightAware

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash.

The FAA and NTSB are currently investigating the crash.

Check back for more details as this is developing.