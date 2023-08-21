(KRON) — A small plane crashed into a vineyard Saturday afternoon in Windsor, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The pilot reported to the Santa Rosa Airport Control Tower that he was experiencing engine failure and was unable to make it back to the airport. The pilot was uninjured and able to walk away after crash landing around 3:30 p.m. near the Windsor Golf Course.

On Sunday, a helicopter was used to hoist the small plane out of the vineyard. It is unclear how much damage was done as a result of the crash. Deputies contacted the National Transportation Safety Board who will take over the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.