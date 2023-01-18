STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person died after a small airplane crashed near the Modesto Airport on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

The twin-engine Cessna 414 crashed around 2 p.m. with only one person on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The National Transportation Safety Board will oversee the investigation into the crash.

The occupant was pronounced dead at the scene, and the death was confirmed by Sheriff’s Office just after 2 p.m. Officials say traffic on the Mitchell Road bridge is delayed due to emergency vehicles in the area.

