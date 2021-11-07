Small plane makes emergency landing in Woodside

By Bay City News Service – A small plane made an emergency landing Sunday afternoon at a horse park in Woodside, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported after the aircraft touched down shortly after noon in an open area at The Horse Park, 3674 Sandhill Road, according to the Woodside Fire Protection District.

The pilot told fire officials that he had to land due to a malfunctioning fuel line, soon after takeoff from the Palo Alto Airport, about 7 miles away.

Copyright © 2021 by Bay City News, Inc.