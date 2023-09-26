(KRON) – The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District (SMART) has been awarded a $32 million grant in Federal Railroad Administration, Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement funds from the Biden Administration.

According to U.S. Representative Jared Huffman, he assisted in securing the funds from the Department of Transportation through the federal government’s annual spending legislation.

“SMART is a vital artery in our communities, connecting people and commerce throughout the North Bay, said Rep. Huffman. “They have been a leader in innovative infrastructure improvements, like this project that will cut greenhouse gas emissions and provide a reliable public transportation alternative.”

This grant has two significant components: $28M for the implementation of Positive Train Control Systems for SMART’s 5.5-mile passenger and freight rail line between Windsor and Healdsburg and $4M for the replacement of older, high-emission freight locomotives with lower emission, environmentally sustainable Tier IV freight switcher locomotives.

Extending the passenger rail to Healdsburg and Cloverdale is an effort resulting from this grant.

“This grant is a testament to the remarkable momentum we’ve achieved in our mission to secure the funding necessary for the Healdsburg rail extension, said SMART Board Chair Eric Lucan. “The recent grants we’ve received are due in part to the expressions of incredible community support for the northern extensions through the application process. This milestone propels us closer to realizing our vision of a more accessible and sustainable North Bay, where SMART’s services reach Windsor, Healdsburg, and beyond.”