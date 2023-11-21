(KRON) — SMART train service is delayed on Tuesday after a train crashed into a bicycle in Rohnert Park, the train service confirmed. The cyclist suffered non-fatal injuries in the crash.

The crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. near the Rohnert Park Expressway. The cyclist was struck by a southbound train, SMART said.

There were 17 passengers on the train and two crew members. None of them reported injuries.

Rohnert Park Expressway between State Farm Drive and Country Club Drive closed after the crash. At 4:25 p.m., the roadway reopened.

SMART train says riders should expect delays to all trains.