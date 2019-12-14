SMART Train service to Larkspur, Novato begins

PETALUMA (KRON) – SMART train service has expanded in the North Bay.

On Saturday, service to the new stations in Larkspur and Downtown Novato began.

SMART train officials say the Larkspur station will be able to connect commuters to the Golden Gate Ferry.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday for the Larkspur station.

Welcome to Larkspur! Thank you for joining us to celebrate your new Bay Area connection. pic.twitter.com/novvvmP7gu — SMART Train (@smarttrain) December 14, 2019

Downtown Novato will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

A temporary schedule will be in place for the two stations through the end of the year, including weekend-only service to the Downtown Novato station.

A new schedule with expanded service on weekdays will begin on Jan. 1, 2020.

For the Holiday season, SMART’s Holiday Express Toy Drive Train will also return. You will be able to donate an unwrapped toy or gift card to Toys-for-Tots.

This will be the 4th year of the Holiday Express.

