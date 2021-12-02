Smash-and-grab burglars target San Jose jewelry store

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Jose are investigating a smash-and-grab at a jewelry store on Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:50 p.m., police say four masked people came into the Quick Service Jewelry Store and smashed display cases with hammers.

Authorities say several items were taken, however, it is unknown how much was taken at this time.

2/ The suspects fled on foot into the parking lot prior to our units arriving.



Unknown loss to the business at this time. The investigation is in its preliminary stages. No injuries to report at the moment.



TOC 2:50 PM — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) December 3, 2021

The thieves ran into the parking lot before authorities arrived.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Check back for updates as this is developing.