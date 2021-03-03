Smash-and-grab robber targets TikTok’s cranberry juice guy in SF

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Nathan Apodaca, the viral Fleetwood Mac “Dreams” skateboarder, is down on his luck after a trip to San Francisco with his family last week.

According to TMZ, Apodaca’s two rental cars were broken into after parking in a garage near Twin Peaks Overlook.

According to the report, his family lost “credit cards, checks, sunglasses, reading glasses and some wallets filled with identifying information.”

Estimated loss of damage is around $4,000.

This isn’t the first time Apodaca had back luck with cars.

His car broke down back in September, but it led him to posting a TikTok that now has over 80 million views.

The video shows him drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice to the tune of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”

According to Billboard, the 1977 No. 1 hit had its biggest streaming week ever, with over 8.47 million streams, thanks to the viral TikTok.

The video also inspired a San Francisco artist to create a mural of Apodaca that can be seen outside the CVS at Haight and Fillmore Streets.

Smash and grab car break-ins continue to be a common issue for many people in San Francisco.

Reportedly, there were 942 vehicle break-ins in February 2021, or roughly 33 per day.