SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A jewelry store in San Jose is out of over a half-million dollars in jewelry after being robbed Monday morning.

The owner is not only upset but says he doesn’t have any faith the police will catch anyone who stole nearly $750,000 in jewelry.

Video shows shattered glass and whatever jewelry remains at J & Huss Custom Jewelry in San Jose’s East Ridge Mall.

The owner says the robbery happened just as he and his employee were getting ready for business on Monday.

The owner says eight to nine people stormed inside and used hammers to smash and grab whatever they could.

The owner says he was robbed last October too and police haven’t found either a suspect or stolen jewels from that incident and he still hasn’t been paid from insurance.

Another jewelry store owner in the mall was scared to let KRON4’s Justin Campbell in and even show his face after being robbed last year.

That owner says he stays in the jewelry business despite the danger.

J & Huss Custom Jewelry is staying with it too open for business as usual on Monday.

KRON4 is waiting on surveillance video of the robbery.