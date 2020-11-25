Smash-and-grab suspects target cars near SF’s Lombard St.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Yet another smash and grab near San Francisco’s world-famous crooked street caught on camera Tuesday.

A witness captured the suspects in a black Audi breaking into one car after another.

It happened near Lombard and Hyde Streets around 1 p.m.

More thefts continued throughout the evening here near Lombard Street.

Just within the first hour KRON4 was there, a victim return to her smashed car windows.

She says her backpack was stolen and then suspects in another vehicle, a black Chevy SUV canvassed cars and about to break into one.

When the camera was pointed at them, they got spooked and took off.

Thieves caught on camera, yet again smashing car windows and taking off with victim’s belongings.

“I see broken glass all up and down the street so I know it’s happening and my car’s been broken into several times,” Jerry Brecher said.

This time, a witness captured the suspects canvassing cars Tuesday afternoon.

Once they see something they like, they use a tool to break the window, get in, get out, and then move on to the very next car in line.

“Really shocking to me, I would think especially with people trying to get out in the middle of the day for their walks to break up their day that somebody would see it and report it,” Shelby John said.

A witness tells KRON4 the victims who were visiting from China filed a police report, however, in most cases, these thieves don’t care if anyone’s watching.

Just last month, a neighbor captured another daytime brazen break-in on-camera. They even honked at the suspects to stop but they were unphased.

In this break-in earlier this year, the crooks made off with several suitcases within seconds.

Signs posted near the tourist attraction continue to warn visitors about what’s going on.

“I do find it a little offensive that the city’s spin is park smart instead of doing something to attenuate the problem,” Brecher said.

So far this year, San Francisco police recorded more than 22,000 cases of larceny-theft, which includes breaking into cars.

That’s compared to the more than 33,00 last year, however, neighbors worry the thefts will continue to rise over the holidays.

“Make sure nothing’s visible. Take it out or cover it up,” a neighbor said.

Of those 22,000 thefts this year, more than 7,000 happened in San Francisco police’s Northern District which includes this area.