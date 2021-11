HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Hayward are investigating a smash and grab at a jewelry store at the Southland Mall on Sunday evening.

Around 5:25 p.m., officials say about nine people with hammers came into Sam’s Jewelers.

Authorities say they smashed cases and took an unknown amount of jewelry.

Police say the thieves sped away from the scene in two vehicles.

No other details have been released at this time.

Check back for updates as KRON4 learns more.