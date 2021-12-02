Smash-and-grabs lead to several changes in San Francisco’s Union Square

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department has committed to increasing patrols around Union Square but shop owners say the cost of more security in-store isn’t sustainable.

Stores in Union Square have had to make several changes this holiday season as smash-and-grabs have become more common.

Gumps in Union Square has had to make several tough decisions. Fewer shoppers, limited hours, and more private security guards — Hoping the changes aren’t part of a new norm.

Police on every corner is still a daily occurrence in the area. Smash-and-grabs have caused stores like Gumps to cap the number of shoppers coming and going.

“We want to make sure that we can control the number of people that are in the store for security reasons,” Marc Capalbo said.

Just one of the many changes Gumps Vice President of Operations, Marc Capalbo has had to make.

He says extended hours won’t be possible this holiday season. If shoppers have reservations about being in the square, they aren’t alone.

“We’ve had employees for over a year now since the first incident in Union Square that won’t work after dark and I don’t blame them,” Capalbo said.

The city, police and the Unions Square Alliance have all reassured shoppers and store workers that Union Square is safe with more officers on patrol.

Gumps has invested in their own in-store security guards but at a high cost.

“During this unprecedented time to beef up our security and provide a safe place for our customers and our employees is a cost that is not sustainable long term for our business, or any other business,” Capalbo said.

He understands that security is needed but says stores shouldn’t have to go it alone, asking the city to step up and help.

“The lack of leadership, the lack of accountability for those who are committing these crimes that has gotten us to this point,” Capalbo said.

As for the criminals, Capalbo wants them held accountable for the broken glass, stolen items, and sense of fear that resulted.

Streets around Union Square are closed off to vehicle traffic after 7 p.m. to reduce the chances of a smash-and-grab, but Capalbo says the change has made it more difficult for shoppers to find parking.

Oftentimes reducing the amount of holiday shopping they would normally see during the evening.