Smoke from Camp Fire hangs over Bay Area

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 08:47 PM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - There's no way to escape the smoke that's pouring into the Bay Area from the Camp Fire burning in Butte County. 

The wildfire is having a direct impact on the Bay Area weather forecast with air quality in the unhealthy-very unhealthy range. 

KRON4 meteorologist Mabrisa Rodriguez says that while air quality will improve slightly on Sunday, smoke from the wildfire still linger over the region.

We caught up with some residents who said they were stuck indoors all day to limit exposure to the toxic air. 

Children's Fairyland in Oakland remained closed and visibility on roadways was extremely low. 

