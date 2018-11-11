Smoke from Camp Fire hangs over Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - There's no way to escape the smoke that's pouring into the Bay Area from the Camp Fire burning in Butte County.
The wildfire is having a direct impact on the Bay Area weather forecast with air quality in the unhealthy-very unhealthy range.
KRON4 meteorologist Mabrisa Rodriguez says that while air quality will improve slightly on Sunday, smoke from the wildfire still linger over the region.
High fire danger returns to the #BayArea at 10 PM tonight through 4 pm Sunday. Calm winds negatively impacting air quality in the unhealthy-very unhealthy range. Air quality improves slightly Sunday thanks to double digit winds, still poor though.
We caught up with some residents who said they were stuck indoors all day to limit exposure to the toxic air.
Children's Fairyland in Oakland remained closed and visibility on roadways was extremely low.
