RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – Heavy smoke from flaring can be seen at the Chevon Richmond refinery Tuesday afternoon.

The Air District is closely monitoring the situation and trying to find out the cause of the smoke.

The Air District is closely monitoring the current incident at the #Chevron Refinery in Richmond. Air District inspectors are on scene investigating and we are working to find the root cause of the smoke in addition to any potential air quality violations. pic.twitter.com/uwMUf3DDrg — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) August 10, 2021

The Chevron Refinery is reporting a level 1 incident, which is the lowest level in severity. No evacuations are needed at this time.

