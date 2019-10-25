Live Now
LATEST ON THE KINCADE FIRE

Smoke from Kincade Fire to waft into Bay Area, affecting air quality

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Due to the large Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County, smoke has worsened air quality in surrounding counties.

In Sonoma County, air quality conditions are deemed unhealthy and a Smoke Health Advisory has been issued.

Children pregnant women, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions such as asthma, lung disease and heart disease are at higher risk for harmful impacts and are advised to stay indoors and avoid heavy or prolonged outdoor activities or exercise.

Officials in Contra Costa County also issued an advisory, warning residents that exposure to smoky air could lead to coughing, scratchy throat, irritated sinuses, and chest pain among other conditions.

Again people are advised to limit exposure outdoors when air quality is poor.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News