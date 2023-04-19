(KRON) — Dark smoke visible near the Oakland Estuary was the result of a tanker truck fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

Crews were on the scene of the fire at Fruitvale and Alameda avenues. Firefighters were at the scene starting around 2:20 p.m.

Crews used water to douse the fire, and the Oakland Police Department was also called to the scene to help manage traffic. The fire was considered under control by 2:40 p.m.

Video of the fire (above) shows that smoke was visible from nearby Interstate 880. Footage from closer to the scene shows that the flames reached high above nearby fences and trailers.