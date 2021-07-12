Smoke from Oregon, California wildfires visible in Bay Area

David Garfield clears a fire break around his home as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, burns towards Doyle, Calif., on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Dozens of wildfires continue to burn across the West on Monday but fire agencies reported some progress in corralling the flames as forecasters predicted a gradual decrease in extreme temperatures.

Right now, the two largest fires are burning forests in northeastern California and southern Oregon, sending smoke across other parts of the country, including right here in the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service on Monday noted in one of its graphics that smoke from wildfires outside the region is visible in our region.

The return of a well-defined marine layer brought low clouds inland into the interior valleys overnight. From this satellite imagery, you can see those clouds dissipating quickly and retreating to the coast. Smoke from wildfires outside of our region is also visible. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/QTn2lRGsy7 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 12, 2021

At this time, air quality in the region is not affected.

The Beckwourth Complex, two lightning-ignited blazes, covered about 140 square miles on Northern California’s border with Nevada. Plumas National Forest officials said firefighters successfully contained almost a quarter of the blaze but still expected some extreme fire activity.

Evacuation orders and warnings were in effect for remote areas of California’s Lassen and Plumas counties and Nevada’s Washoe County. Some structures were destroyed over the weekend in Doyle, California, a town of about 600 residents.

St. Aloysius Church on the campus of Gonzaga University is blanketed in smoke from area wildfires, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP)

In Oregon, the Bootleg Fire covered 240 square miles in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, near the Klamath County town of Sprague River.

A new fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the Sierra Nevada south of Yosemite National Park and by evening had exploded over more than 6 square miles, triggering evacuations in areas of two counties. The fire’s size, however, remained unchanged early Monday and was 5% contained. A highway that leads to Yosemite’s southern entrance remained open.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.