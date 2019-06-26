Live Now
Stanislaus County fire grows to 1,000 acres; 15% contained

Photo: CalFire SCU

STANISLAUS COUNTY (KRON) — If you live in the South Bay, you may see or smell smoke drifting into the area.

That’s because of the Rock Fire burning in Stanislaus County.

Cal Fire tweeted about the fire Tuesday night just after 10:30 p.m.

It’s burning in the area near Del Puerto Canyon Road west of the city of Patterson.

Photo: CalFire SCU

At this time the fire has burned 1,000 acres, according to officials.

As of 7 a.m. it is 15% contained.

Del Puerto Canyon Road remains closed as crews continue to battle fire.

