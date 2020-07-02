Smoke visible in Livermore as grass fire burns south of I-580

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are working to contain a grass fire on the south side of I-580 between Portola and N. Livermore Avenue Thursday morning.
Smoke is visible in the area and throughout the city.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
