Smoky skies in Bay Area clearing out: Air quality map

(BCN) — The deep fog and maritime air on Saturday evening will soon help clear out smoky skies from the Bay Area, said the National Weather Service.
“The marine layer to the rescue!” NWS Bay Area wrote on Twitter.
Onshore flow is expected to alleviate poor air quality in the region early Sunday, but forecasters predict that the air will still look hazy and that smokiness will stick around the North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills slightly longer.
Check the air quality map above for live updates in your area.
Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.