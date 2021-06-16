Smoky smell washes over Bay Area: Here’s why

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Smoke is in the air on Wednesday morning, but it’s not coming from anywhere inside the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service said “several people in the Bay Area have noted a smoky smell,” and it’s “likely from wildfires in the Desert SW region.”

Smelling smoke in the air this morning? You're not alone. Several people in the Bay Area have noted a smoky smell. The smoke is likely from wildfires in the Desert SW region. Here's a smoke model showing smoke drifting over the region. #cawx #smoke pic.twitter.com/hueCNfY5Uo — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 16, 2021

Nearly 150,000 acres have burned and continue to burn in Arizona for the Telegraph Fire, officials said. It is 59% contained.

While Cal Fire and local fire crews are on alert in the Bay Area for fire danger during the heat wave, no major wildfires have been reported in the local region on Wednesday morning.