(KRON) — A snake was removed from San Jose Mineta International Airport on Wednesday, SJC confirmed to KRON4.

The airport said the snake was a non-venomous garter snake and did not pose a threat to the public.

“Some varieties of small snakes are native to the area and can make their way into open public spaces. Upon learning about the garter snake, we followed protocols to remove the animal, which is not venomous and posed no threat to persons or operations,” SJC said.

The snake was found and contained Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, it was removed by the SJC maintenance team and a contractor.